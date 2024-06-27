JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 169.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after acquiring an additional 354,086 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,450,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,786 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,328 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,861,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 186,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBLU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

