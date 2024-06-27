Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 336.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $353.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

