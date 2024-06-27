Jon Kessler Sells 32,326 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $82.81 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $43,482,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $49,443,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Get Our Latest Report on HQY

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.