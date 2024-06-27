Jon Kessler Sells 32,326 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
Shares of HQY stock opened at $82.81 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $43,482,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $49,443,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
