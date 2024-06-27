Jonathan Faber Sells 29,500 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$502,090.00.

Jonathan Faber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Jonathan Faber sold 12,500 shares of Pason Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$215,143.75.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jonathan Faber sold 6,100 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total value of C$102,175.00.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$17.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.47. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.93 and a 52 week high of C$17.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Company Profile



Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

