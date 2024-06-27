JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Position Cut by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

AMJ stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,479 shares of company stock valued at $45,947,856 over the last 90 days.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

