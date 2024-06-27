JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Position Cut by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance
AMJ stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.