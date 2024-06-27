JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $26,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $634.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

