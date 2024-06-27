JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.50% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $2,810,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 217,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 77,678 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

