Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kamada

Kamada Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. Analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.