Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.18

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 89630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRR shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.97 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital cut Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karora Resources

Karora Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 120.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.6099675 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.