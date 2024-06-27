Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Jeffrey Ellison Buys 21,149 Shares

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Ellison acquired 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.99 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of A$105,512.36 ($70,341.57).

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Kelsian Group alerts:

Kelsian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.