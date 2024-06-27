Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 1,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 20,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Kenon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 75,892 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

