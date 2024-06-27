Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.