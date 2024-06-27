Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

