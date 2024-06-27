Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.50 and a beta of 1.45.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
