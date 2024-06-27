Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Set at C$41.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$41.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.18.

Get Keyera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keyera

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$37.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.15. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$29.32 and a 52 week high of C$37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.