Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,408 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,624 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CFG opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

