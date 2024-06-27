Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 125.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of SPMD opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

