Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $340.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $343.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.84 and its 200-day moving average is $316.25. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

