Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,493 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 30.4% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 147,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PBT stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14,549.30% and a net margin of 96.14%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

