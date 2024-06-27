Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,944,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 341,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,676.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RF opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

