Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 943 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

