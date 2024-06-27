Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after buying an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 32,647.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

