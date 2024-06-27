Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS FAUG opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $617.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

