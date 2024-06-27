Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 179,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $115.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.99. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

