Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Mark Allan Sells 152,106 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan sold 152,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($7.92), for a total transaction of £949,141.44 ($1,204,035.82).

Mark Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Mark Allan sold 16,439 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £106,031.55 ($134,506.60).

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 613.50 ($7.78) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 650.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 654.38. Land Securities Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,426.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -9,302.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on LAND shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 730 ($9.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.24) to GBX 755 ($9.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 650 ($8.25).

View Our Latest Research Report on Land Securities Group

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.