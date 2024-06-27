Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stake Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $78.52 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.