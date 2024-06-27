Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Buys C$64,935.50 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard acquired 35,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,935.50.

Lavras Gold Trading Up 29.4 %

CVE:LGC opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of -0.10. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.28.

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

Lavras Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.