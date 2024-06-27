Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Buys C$64,935.50 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard acquired 35,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,935.50.
Lavras Gold Trading Up 29.4 %
CVE:LGC opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of -0.10. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.28.
Lavras Gold Company Profile
