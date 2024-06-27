Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 10,000 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 7,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,088.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 26,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,400.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 20,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$32,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 126,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$194,348.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 9,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$13,468.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 18,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$26,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$76,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$322,000.00.

Lavras Gold Trading Up 29.4 %

Shares of LGC stock opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$106.29 million, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$2.07.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

