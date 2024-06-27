Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 772,263 shares of company stock worth $17,256,670. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

