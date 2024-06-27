Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.
Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %
Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.
Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.
LEVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.
Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.
