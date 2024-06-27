Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.53. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a positive return on equity of 49.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866,644 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor comprises 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

