Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lindsay Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LNN stock opened at $113.22 on Thursday. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.31. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

