Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Lindsay Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of LNN stock opened at $113.22 on Thursday. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.31. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.61.
Lindsay Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lindsay
Lindsay Company Profile
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lindsay
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.