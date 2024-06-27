Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Acquires 42,922 Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 42,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,368,784 shares in the company, valued at $80,946,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $51,459.97.
- On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $809,647.02.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $2,204,712.45.
Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Up 5.9 %
LGF-A stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
