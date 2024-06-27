Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report) were up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Approximately 908,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,722,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £907,120.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93.

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

