Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 230,564 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 131.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,564 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 152,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,945 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 193,709 shares of company stock valued at $117,241 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. Research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

