Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DLR opened at $146.86 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.19 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

