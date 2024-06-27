Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 278,686 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $3,405,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 51,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 252.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

