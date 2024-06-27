Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Anterix by 1,843.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Anterix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in Anterix by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Stock Performance

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Anterix

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $531,843.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.