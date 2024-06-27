Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,487 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FutureFuel by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $74,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FutureFuel

In related news, CEO Mckinlay Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FutureFuel news, CEO Mckinlay Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles W. Lyon acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $49,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 95,302 shares of company stock worth $429,149. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.63. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.28 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

