Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,494 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651,800 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after acquiring an additional 588,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,307,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 290,968 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,738,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 144,097 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.99 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.42% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

