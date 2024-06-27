Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Civista Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $227.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on CIVB. Hovde Group began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
