Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $227.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CIVB. Hovde Group began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on CIVB

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.