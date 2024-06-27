Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $557.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $538.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.20. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $464.82 and a fifty-two week high of $568.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

