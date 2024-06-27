Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 37.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $661.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,975.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

