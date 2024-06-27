Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBF. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,979.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBF opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.56. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

