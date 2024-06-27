Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,004 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Western Digital by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,595. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

