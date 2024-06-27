Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,108 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 55.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,667 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 122.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,833 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,021 shares of company stock valued at $78,461,322. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $214.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

