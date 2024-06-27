Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $770.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.91 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

