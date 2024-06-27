Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 87,188 Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Trinseo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 507,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 70,501 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter worth $2,409,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.60 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

