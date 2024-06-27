Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 120.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 69,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.6 %

LSCC opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

