Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,780 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $6,947,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 227,154 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $3,560,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -262.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.32%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

