Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 21,142 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,142 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,036 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 315.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86,148 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Community Health Systems Stock Up 1.7 %
CYH opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
